Gwinnett deputies arrest 21 people during countywide crime crackdown

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA — The Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office says deputies arrested 21 people during a countywide crime crackdown known as Operation One Star.

Deputies say seven of the people arrested had outstanding warrants.

During the operation, deputies also issued 45 citations, recovered one stolen vehicle and impounded five other vehicles.

The sheriff’s office says the operation involved assistance from several law enforcement agencies across the country.

Officials say several investigations connected to the operation remain open and more arrests are possible.

WSB Radio’s Keith Cromwell contributed to this story.