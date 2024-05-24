Gwinnett DA charges driver who hit, killed 4-year-old in Mall of Georgia parking lot

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The Gwinnett County District Attorney’s Office has charged the driver who hit and killed a four-year-old girl in a mall parking lot earlier this year.

On March 10, Abigail Hernandez was with her father and her seven-year-old sister when Gwinnett County police say an 18-year-old driver hit them in front of the Mall of Georgia. Abigail died from her injuries.

Gwinnett County DA Patsy Austin-Gatson told Channel 2 Action News in April that her office would consider misdemeanor charges against the teen driver.

On Friday, officials held a news conference where Austin-Gatson announced that the 18-year-old driver, Jacob Andrew Johnston, was being charged with two counts after hitting and killing Hernandez.

When Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes asked why it took so long to charge Johnston in this case, Austin-Gatson said they did not have enough evidence at the time, but do now.

The Hernandez family has been pushing for justice for their daughter since her death.

When Gwinnett police completed its investigation, they determined the driver should not face criminal charges. They said Johnston stayed on the scene and cooperated with police.

The DA’s office said they decided to seek charges after seeing video footage of the incident.

