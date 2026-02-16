Woman arrested after meth pipe found during Gwinnett County traffic stop

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA — A woman was arrested after a traffic stop led officers to discover a methamphetamine pipe in her vehicle in Gwinnett County in December.

The stop began on Dec. 21, 2025, when the driver, Carolyn House, failed to stop at a stop sign. When Officer Vides approached the vehicle, House opened the driver’s door and a pipe commonly used to smoke meth was visible inside.

Officers called for backup when House resisted being removed from the car, and trying to grab the pipe and pulling her arms underneath her body which is a move that can make it difficult for officers to safely gain control.

Officer Vides, who trains in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu through the department, used techniques from those classes to safely gain compliance without escalating force.

House was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, failure to obey a traffic control device, tampering with evidence, possession and use of drug-related objects, and willful obstruction of law enforcement, Gwinnett County Police said.