Gwinnett County warming stations open due to frigid weather

By WSB Radio News Staff
Men, women and children can find a warm place to stay ahead of the cold snap.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA — With more frigid temperatures expected this week, warming centers are remaining opening in metro Atlanta through Wednesday.

Gwinnett County officials are keeping five warming centers open for Georgians.

These locations will provide residents with a place to stay warm, eat a meal, charge electronic devices, and rest.

The following warming stations are opening:

• Best Friend Park Gymnasium in Norcross

• Buford Senior Center in Buford

• Community Resource Center at Bethany Church Road in Snellville

• Lawrenceville Senior Center in Lawrenceville

• Shorty Howell Park Activity Building in Duluth

