Gwinnett County voters approve education sales tax extension for seventh time

By WSB Radio News Staff
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA — Voters in Gwinnett County have once again approved an extension of the one-cent sales tax for education, marking the seventh time since 1997 the measure has passed.

The renewed Education Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (E-SPLOST) is expected to generate nearly $1.5 billion over the next six years for Gwinnett County Public Schools and Buford City Schools.

Officials say the funds will support school maintenance, technology upgrades, safety improvements, and other facility needs across both districts.

