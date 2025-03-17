Gwinnett County teen missing for more than a year found safe in Tennessee

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Gwinnett County teenager who had been reported missing for more than a year has been found safe in Tennessee.

Gwinnett County Police Cpl. Juan Madiedo says Asata Amun was in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services since Feb. 2024 under an alias.

“A breakthrough in the case occurred when a Tennessee Department of Children’s Services case manager identified inconsistencies in Asata Amun’s statements, prompting further research into missing children in Georgia,” the Gwinnett County Police Department said.

Kwabena Amun previously said that his daughter, Asata was missing since Feb. 1, 2024. Doorbell video showed her running out of their Sugar Hill home heading towards a friends house.

The day before Asata went missing, she had gotten in trouble at North Gwinnett High School.

Asata’s father said he was looking for solutions, including sending her to a military academy. The next day, he said Asata ran out the door.

“Arrangements have been made to transfer custody of Asata Amun to the Georgia Department of Family & Children Services. The investigation into her disappearance remains active. Detectives extend their gratitude to the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services and the La Vergne Police Department for their assistance in this case,” the Gwinnett County Police Department said.

The circumstances surrounding Asata’s disappearance remain under investigation.