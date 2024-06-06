‘Come home baby: Father of Gwinnett 16-year-old missing 3 months pleads for daughter to come home

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The father of a missing 16-year-old girl is pleading for her return, saying she had been facing disciplinary issues before she disappeared more than three months ago.

Kwabena Amun said that his daughter, Asata Amun, has been missing since February 1. He says his video doorbell captured her running out of their home in Sugar Hill, seemingly headed towards a friend’s house. Unfortunately, Asata never made it to her friend’s home and has not been seen since.

Amun is now begging her to come home.

“Come home, baby. I mean, come home sweetheart. We will work out some of the issues that came through but just come home,” Amun said.

Amun said that Asata’s disappearance has been extremely difficult for him and his other two daughters.

“Anytime I’m eating dinner, we’re eating dinner, I’m looking to see if she’s gonna be hitting the ring doorbell,” he said.

The day before Asata went missing, she had gotten in trouble at North Gwinnett High School.

Amun said he had been exploring solutions, including the possibility of a military academy, which Asata opposed.

The next day, she ran out the door.

“I just want her to be safe. Just want her to come back home,” Amun said.

Gwinnett County Police Department Sgt. Collin Flynn described Asata’s disappearance as very odd.

“This is obviously very very uncommon that a child would run away from home and not be seen or heard of for many, many months,” Flynn said.

Amun is appealing to the public for any information that could help bring Asata home.

“I just want to make sure that my baby girl is okay, that she is alright,” Amun said.

Anyone with information about Asata’s disappearance is urged to contact the police.