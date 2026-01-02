Police identify Uber driver killed, teen suspect in New Year’s Day carjacking

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA — A Gwinnett County teen is accused of killing an Uber driver and stealing his SUV.

Lawrenceville police say the 15-year-old Christian Simmons of Lilburn carjacked the 58-year-old Uber driver Cesar Tejada, and shot the man at least once. It happened in the middle of Groveland Parkway early New Year’s Day.

Lawrenceville Police Captain Dena Pauly say Simmons then drove the Tejada’s SUV to a home in Lilburn, where he was found later in the day.

She credits flock cameras with helping officers track down the suspect.

“Flock is imperative and has been such a huge tool for officers and detectives to solve crime, especially violent crimes,” Pauley said. “Without flock and the help of Uber, it would have been impossible to make an arrest in such a short amount of time.”

Police say Simmons will be charged as an adult.

Uber released a statement saying it’s devastated by the loss and offers condolences to the Tejada’s family. The rideshare service says it’s in contact with Lawrenceville police to help support the investigation.