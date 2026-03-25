Gwinnett County school board names Dr. Alexandra Estrella as next superintendent

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA — Gwinnett County’s school board has officially selected its next superintendent for the state’s largest school district.

The board unanimously voted to name Dr. Alexandra Estrella as superintendent during a meeting where it was the only item on the agenda.

Board Chair Dr. Adrienne Simmons said she supports the selection and is optimistic about the district’s future.

“I am excited about our future and look forward to the outcome ahead with Dr. Estrella leading us as superintendent,” Simmons said.

Simmons said she admires Estrella’s track record leading Norwalk Public Schools in Connecticut since 2020.

Board member Dr. Tarece Johnson-Morgan also pointed to feedback from former U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona during the national search process.

“He described her as a leader who keeps students at the center, drives academic progress, and advances equity with intention and courage,” Johnson-Morgan said.

Estrella will take over for Al Taylor, who has served as interim superintendent since the board terminated the contract of Calvin Watts in January 2025.

She will lead the state’s largest school system, which employs about 24,000 people and serves nearly 180,000 students across more than 140 schools.

WSB Radio’s Graham Carroll contributed to this story.