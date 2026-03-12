Gwinnett County school board names sole finalist for superintendent

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA — The Gwinnett County School Board has narrowed its national search for a new superintendent to one finalist.

Dr. Alexandra Estrella, the current superintendent of Norwalk Public Schools in Connecticut, has been named the sole finalist for the position. Estrella began her career as a science teacher in New York City schools and has held leadership roles there during her 26-year career in education.

Gwinnett County School Board Chair called Estrella a “brilliant educator” who understands how to lead complex systems.

Estrella said she is honored to be considered the sole finalist and pledged to keep the community informed and actively involved in the decision-making process to continue the district’s progress.

Estrella also comes with recommendations from national leaders, including former U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona, who noted the district needed a leader to confront challenges candidly.

Gwinnett County Schools has been searching for a new superintendent since Dr. Calvin Watts was released early last year.

It is not yet clear when the school board will take a final vote on hiring the new superintendent.

Gwinnett County has the largest school district in Georgia with more than 140 schools.

WSB Radio’s Jennifer Perry contributed to this story.