Gwinnett County to reissue some property tax bills after vendor error

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA — The Gwinnett County Tax Commissioner’s Office is reissuing a small number of property tax bills after discovering an error linked to one of its vendors.

Officials say a programming issue left out a “value offset exemption” on some 2025 bills. The exemption prevents the county’s portion of a tax bill from increasing when property values rise.

According to an internal audit, the mistake only affected about roughly 0.1% of all property tax bills mailed out a little over a week ago.

The Tax Commissioner’s Office says corrected bills are being sent to those impacted, and the due dates for those bills will be extended by 60 days.

