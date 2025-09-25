Local

Gwinnett County to reissue some property tax bills after vendor error

By WSB Radio News Staff
File photo of home (WSB-TV)
By WSB Radio News Staff

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA — The Gwinnett County Tax Commissioner’s Office is reissuing a small number of property tax bills after discovering an error linked to one of its vendors.

Officials say a programming issue left out a “value offset exemption” on some 2025 bills. The exemption prevents the county’s portion of a tax bill from increasing when property values rise.

According to an internal audit, the mistake only affected about roughly 0.1% of all property tax bills mailed out a little over a week ago.

The Tax Commissioner’s Office says corrected bills are being sent to those impacted, and the due dates for those bills will be extended by 60 days.

WSB’s Bill Caiaccio contributed to this story

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!