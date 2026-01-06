Gwinnett County police search for suspect wanted for car theft

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA — Gwinnett County police are searching for a suspect wanted for car theft and they’re asking for the public’s help.

Corporal Angela Carter says the suspect drove to Atlanta Unique Auto Sales located at located at 6280 Buford Highway and got away with four sets of keys.

“While he was there, he walked around the dealership and took keys that were on an employee’s desk. He then left the property,” reports Carter.

Turns out he was in stolen vehicle out of Doraville at the time he took the keys.

Police say he is believed to be armed so if you see him do not approach.

If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770.513.5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404.577.TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.