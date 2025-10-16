Local

Gwinnett County Police need help finding missing 21-year-old Duluth man

By Miles Montgomery
Missing Georgia man Dewayne Christon Winters (Gwinnett County Police)
By Miles Montgomery

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA — Police in Gwinnett County are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 21-year-old Duluth man.

Officials say DeWayne Christon Winters was reported missing by his mother on October 14.

Winters has several tattoos, including a spider on the back of his left hand and a Houston Astros logo on his chest. Authorities say he may be driving a 2007 blue Honda Accord with Texas license plates.

Anyone who has seen Winters or may know his whereabouts is urged to contact Gwinnett County Police.

Top Stories
Miles Montgomery

Miles Montgomery

Digital Content Producer

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!