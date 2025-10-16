Gwinnett County Police need help finding missing 21-year-old Duluth man

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA — Police in Gwinnett County are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 21-year-old Duluth man.

Officials say DeWayne Christon Winters was reported missing by his mother on October 14.

Winters has several tattoos, including a spider on the back of his left hand and a Houston Astros logo on his chest. Authorities say he may be driving a 2007 blue Honda Accord with Texas license plates.

Anyone who has seen Winters or may know his whereabouts is urged to contact Gwinnett County Police.