Gwinnett County police credit Flock cameras in arrest of homicide suspect

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA — Gwinnett County police say Flock camera alerts helped officers locate and arrest a suspect wanted for a homicide in another jurisdiction.

Officer Brannon received a Flock alert while on patrol indicating the suspect’s vehicle was in the area, officials said.

Brannon located the vehicle and attempted a traffic stop, but the driver refused to stop, police said.

A pursuit followed, and once it was safe to do so, Brannon performed a PIT maneuver to end the chase, according to Gwinnett County police.

Officers then took the driver, identified as Charles Nichols, into custody. Police said Nichols had active homicide warrants from another jurisdiction.

“Route 22, we’re southbound on 85, I’ve got him at gunpoint. Driver door is opening,” Brannon said over radio.

Police said a Flock alert helped ensure a quick response that led to the arrest.