Gwinnett County officer and an off-duty nurse hailed as heroes after saving toddler’s life

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA — Gwinnett County police are praising one of their officers and an off-duty nurse for helping save the life of a toddler who had stopped breathing.

Body camera video released by the department shows the officer and nurse performing CPR and other life-saving measures on the 18-month-old child for about seven minutes until paramedics arrived.

At one point in the video, the officer can be heard pleading with the child to breathe. Once he learned the toddler would survive, he told a colleague he felt relieved.

The child was taken to a hospital and is expected to recover.

In a statement, Gwinnett police said the quick actions of the officer and nurse “exemplify the essence of being a first responder.”

