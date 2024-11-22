Gwinnett county man faces animal cruelty charges

GWINNETT COUNTY — A Duluth man is looking at charges of animal cruelty after he allegedly shot a trapped dog that was set for coyotes.

According to a release issued by Gwinnett County Police, on November 20, officers assigned to the GCPD Central Precinct responded to a home on the 3000 block of Citrus Drive in unincorporated Duluth.

Police say a local animal trapper contacted 911 when the homeowner stated he shot a dog that had been captured in one of his traps. The Gwinnett County Animal Control Unit responded and confirmed the deceased animal was a husky.

Richard Beatty Hart, 78, of Duluth explained to officers that he shot the dog because it was chasing his cats.

Richard was arrested and charged with aggravated cruelty to animals, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of certain felonies, and reckless conduct.

Animal Control Officers strongly advise against approaching a trapped domesticated animal. Instead, they recommend contacting 911 or the Gwinnett County non-emergency line at 770.513.5700 to ensure the animal is safely and professionally removed.



