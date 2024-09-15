Gwinnett County man arrested, charged with arson after hours-long standoff with police

DULUTH, Ga. — The man who barricaded himself inside of a home in Gwinnett County has been arrested.

Jonathan Lee, 33, is charged with arson in the 1st degree, Criminal Damage to Property in the 1st degree, and obstruction.

Gwinnett County police say they responded to the area of Elkhorn Terrace and Gainesway Trace after receiving a call around 6 p.m. in reference to a residential fire.

Officer Mark Meyers of GCPD said Lee came out of the home with a knife in his hand while the home was burning, but went back inside according to witnesses on scene.

Police made entry into the home and gave Lee commands to drop the knife and surrender, but had to retreat because the fire continued to grow, officials say.

As the Gwinnett County Fire Department knocked down the fire, officers and mental health clinicians continued to try and negotiate with Lee to peacefully surrender.

Because Lee was still inside, the Gwinnett County SWAT team was activated to try to remove him from the home.

The SWAT team was able to take Lee into custody and he was taken to a local hospital out of an abundance of caution.



