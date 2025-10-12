Gwinnett County fire department to add three new ambulances

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA — Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services has been awarded nearly one million dollars to purchase three new ambulances.

Fire Chief Fred Cephas says the vehicles are expected to arrive in December and will help serve the entire county. “We want to basically have flexibility in our organization to be able to expand when call volume is high,” Cephas said.

The addition comes following a county commission meeting, where officials expressed excitement about expanding emergency response capabilities. Cephas says the new ambulances will allow the department to better respond during peak hours of service. “We feel like it will be a more specific way to help our community by having resources available when needed,” he said.

Cephas adds there are no current plans to further expand the department’s fleet beyond this addition.