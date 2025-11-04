Gwinnett County father left his children behind at hit-and-run scene

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA — A Gwinnett County father is in jail facing a slew of charges in connection with a hit-and-run and carjacking incident.

37-year-old Michael Terrell was driving on Buford Drive near Old Peachtree Road when he hit not one, but two cars.

Gwinnett Police Corporal Angela Carter says Terrell crossed over the triangular area between the main highway lane and the ramp which caused him to hit one of the vehicles, which then hit another car.

Carter says not only did Terrell try to carjack two other vehicles after he left the scene at a Publix parking lot, but he left his children in his car at the scene of the hit-and-run.

He faces DUI, simple assault by placing another in fear, hit-and-run, willful obstruction of a law enforcement officer and nine other charges.

The children, a 4-year-old and an 8-year-old, are unharmed and with relatives.