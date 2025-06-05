Gwinnett County commissioners approve $714K to aid mental health crisis teams

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County commissioners unanimously approved more than $700,000 in additional funding to be allocated to mental health crisis response teams.

Officials say $714,000 will be allocated towards seven fully staffed teams that will pair Gwinnett County police officers with licensed clinicians to respond to mental health emergencies.

“The Behavioral Health Unit for the Gwinnett County Police Department is a model for law enforcement agencies across the country,” Dr. Jeff Smith.

Dr. Smith says the teams are able to resolve most mental health crises’ without arrests and work to connect people with long-term services and support.

The funding will go towards the Behavioral Health Unit to keep mental health crisis response teams active in the community.

Officials say the Behavioral Health Unit handled over 4,200 crisis-related calls for service in 2024, responding to situations ranging from suicide threats to barricaded individuals.