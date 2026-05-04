Gwinnett County barber released from ICE custody after more than a year, family says

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA — A Gwinnett County barber who spent more than a year in U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody has been released and is back home with his family, according to his wife.

Rodney Taylor had been in custody since January 2025 and faced deportation to Liberia, according to officials. Officials said Taylor had been held in connection with a decades-old burglary charge, despite receiving a state pardon.

Rodney’s wife, Mildred Taylor, had spent more than 15 months advocating for his release and said she believed he was wrongfully detained.

In September 2025, she said her primary concern was his medical care while in custody.

“One day he is there longer is one day he is provided limited access to food. He is in excruciating pain all of the time,” she said at the time.

ICE officials have disputed claims that Taylor was mistreated while in custody.

It was not immediately clear what legal actions led to Taylor’s release.

Supporters previously said Taylor, who is a double amputee, was not receiving the medical care he needed while detained.