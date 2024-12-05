Gwinnett animal shelter closed as it battles strep zoo

LAWRENCEVILLE — A Gwinnett County animal shelter is closed until Dec. 17 to prevent spread of Streptococcus zooepidemicus, known as Strep Zoo, according to a press release issued on Thursday.

The center paused adoptions earlier this week following the sudden, unassisted deaths of three canines in the center’s care since Nov. 29. Gwinnett County initiated testing in collaboration with the Georgia Department of Agriculture to determine the cause of the deaths. That is how they found Strep Zoo.

The shelter says symptoms in dogs are severe respiratory distress, nasal discharge, vomiting and rapid decline in health within 24 to 48 hours.

“Without timely intervention, it can be fatal,” the release states. “Treatment with antibiotics is effective since it is a bacterial infection. Early diagnosis is key.”

The shelter says pet owners should monitor pets carefully for symptoms and seek immediate veterinary attention if symptoms arise.

Strep Zoo is a zoonotic disease, meaning it can transfer between animals and humans, although human cases are very rare and associated with other underlying diseases or immunosuppression.

During this time, Gwinnett Animal Welfare and Enforcement will continue to process pet reclaims. The center will also allow for the intake of sick, injured or aggressive animals for the safety of the community.