Gun violence prevention event held ahead of legislative session

ATLANTA — St. Paul’s Episcopal Church is hosting a community event focused on addressing gun violence and possible prevention strategies.

The discussion comes just a week before the start of a new legislative session. Several community leaders and health professionals are coming together to discuss the impact of gun violence and possible solutions.

Georgia Majority for Gun Safety Director Heather Hallett says one proposal they hope lawmakers will consider is increased funding for a public safety education campaign focused on safe firearm storage.

“Since we know that firearms are the leading cause of death in Georgia for children, the conservative estimate is there are at least 100,000 homes with firearms that are not secured,” Hallett said.

Hallett says the group believes the idea could gain bipartisan support.

“There really shouldn’t be any objections from any parties, as its funding for an education campaign around the issue of safe firearm storage,” she said.

Organizers say estimates show roughly 100,000 homes across Georgia have unsecured firearms. Hallett adds that all are welcome to attend and take part in the conversation.

The event is scheduled to begin Sunday, January 4, at 11:45 a.m.