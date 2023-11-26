A guide to Rosalynn Carter’s memorial services starting Monday

Memorial events for Rosalynn Carter are being held at several locations in south Georgia and Atlanta over three days beginning Monday morning.

The former First Lady died last Sunday at the age of 96 in Plains, Ga. She is survived by her husband, former President Jimmy Carter, their four children, and more than two dozen grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Here is an overview of events, including details about how the public can participate.

Monday

The Carter family motorcade will arrive around 10:25 a.m. at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center in Americus, near Plains in south Georgia. Rosalynn Carter’s remains will be transferred to a hearse, and the motorcade will then travel to nearby Georgia Southwestern State University, where wreaths will be laid at 11 a.m.

The motorcade will arrive at 3:15 p.m. at the Carter Presidential Center in Atlanta and an arrival ceremony will be held. The public will be invited to pay respects in person from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. as the former first lady lies in repose.

Tuesday

A departure ceremony will be held at 11:30 a.m. at the Carter Presidential Center, before the motorcade travels to Glenn Memorial United Methodist Church at Emory University in Atlanta. A tribute service will be held at the church on the Emory campus from 1 p.m. until 2:30 p.m. with invited guests, including President Joe Biden.

Wednesday

The funeral procession will arrive around 10:55 a.m. at Maranatha Baptist Church in Plains, the Carters’ rural hometown. A service will be held for family and invited friends. The motorcade will depart around 12:30 p.m. for a private burial at the Carter family residence.

Here is more information from the Carter Center, the Atlanta-based nonprofit founded by the former first couple.

How the public can participate

Many of the remembrance services will not be open to the public. Those events will be broadcast live on television and online.

People can view in person the wreath-laying ceremony at Georgia Southwestern State University on Monday morning from a designated area. For the the public viewing at the Carter Presidential Center on Monday night, there will be parking and shuttle services at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, about two miles west of the center.

Mourners also can line the Carter family motorcade route at several points in Americus, Atlanta and Plains on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Phoebe Sumter has shared viewing details here. Other specific locations will be shared here by the Carter Center.

In lieu of flowers, Rosalynn Carter requested donations be made to the Carter Center Mental Health Program or the Rosalynn Carter Institute for Caregivers. In Atlanta, those who want to give flowers can lay them in front of the large granite-and-steel sign at the main entrance to the Carter Presidential Center. In Plains, flowers can be left near the Jimmy Carter Monument in the center of town.

Condolence books can be signed at Georgia Southwestern State University in Americus, the welcome center and high school in Plains, and the Carter Presidential Center in Atlanta.

Here is a visitation guide from the Carter Center.

Who is attending

In addition to Carter family members, many dignitaries are expected to pay respects, including President Biden and his wife Jill, who will attend the Emory service in Atlanta on Tuesday afternoon.

As of Saturday morning, the Carter Center would not confirm if Jimmy Carter will be attending any events in person. The former president, who turned 99 in October, has been in home hospice in Plains since February.

©2023 Cox Media Group