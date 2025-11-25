Local

Group ran three private Facebook groups in luxury retail scam, made around $11M

By WSB Radio News Staff
Asian Nations React To U.S. President Trump's "Liberation Day" Tariffs MANILA, PHILIPPINES - APRIL 23: Imitations of luxury bags imported from China are seen for sale at a mall on April 23, 2025 in Manila, Philippines. Chinese manufacturers are leveraging TikTok to sell unbranded luxury goods directly to consumers, claiming high-end quality at lower prices to bypass tariffs amid the ongoing U.S.-China trade war. (Photo by Ezra Acayan/Getty Images) (Ezra Acayan/Getty Images)
ATLANTA — More than half a dozen Georgians are charged in taking part in a scheme to sell counterfeit items online.

The group ran three private Facebook groups, with thousands of followers, where customers could buy counterfeit items.

Michelle’s Private Group was the largest of the three and had more than 23,000 members. Michelle Meadows ran the account.

According to the indictment, the account got away with gathering more than 300 fake items and made $954,470.

The other two groups involved in the scam were Suzi’s Pretty Things and Danielle’s Private Group, which was run by her oldest daughter, Dani Edmondson.

Between January and December 2023, together Suzi’s Pretty Things and Danielle’s Private Group made approximately $10,036,093.

They were selling a long list of fake brands that looked like Louis Vuitton, Versace, Hermes, Cartier, and many others.

The other defendants include Rusty Meadows, James Shivers Jr., Ashlin Meadows, Blake Woodruff and Haiden Hall Childree.

They were charged with assisting in the mother and daughter’s scheme by setting up sales and shipping the items.

