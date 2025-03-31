Local

Ground stop issued at Atlanta airport due to severe weather

By Miles Montgomery
Atlanta airport (WSBTV.com News Staff)
ATLANTA — A ground stop has been issued at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport due to severe weather on Monday afternoon, according to the National Airspace System.

The ground stop will be in effect until 1:45 p.m., officials say.

A tornado warning was issued for several metro Atlanta counties.

The Storm Prediction Center has outlined the majority of the state of Georgia in an *ENHANCED RISK* for severe storms, or Level 3 out of 5.

According to Flight Aware, there are 947 delays and 33 cancellations at Atlanta’s airport as of 1:10 p.m.


