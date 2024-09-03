Local

Greene’s Fine Foods is leaving Decatur Square location

Greene's Fine Foods

DECATUR, Ga. — Greene’s Fine Foods is relocating from its Decatur Square location.

The store, which sells nuts, candy and other gifts, has been at the former Decatur Post Office on E Trinity Place for the past 16 years.

Greene’s closed the location Sunday night.

“We are excited for the new owners of the building and wish them much success. We are also excited about our new location at Emory Walk where we will have the same great products in a shiny, happy, new space,” the owners wrote.

The Greene family thanked the city for its support over the last 16 years.

The store hopes to open its new location at Emory Walk on Clairmont Road by mid-October.

Additionally, the store is finalizing plans to add a second location in Brookhaven.


