Grantville city council meeting erupts in heated exchange

GRANTVILLE, GA — Tensions flared during a Grantville City Council meeting last week as Mayor Richard Proctor repeatedly interrupted Council Member Dee Latimore Berry while she attempted to address agenda items and proposed additions.

During the meeting on Jan. 26, Berry tried to correct portions of the agenda and minutes and attempted to add a discussion about a proposed data center. During the meeting video, Proctor is seen moving the council to the next item multiple times while Berry tried to speak.

“I can make a motion to approve the agenda with the addition of an item to the agenda to discuss the impact of a proposed data center,” Berry said before Proctor interrupted her a second time.

Proctor moved on to the next item to be discussed and he interrupted her again.

“We’ve already gone past that, you do this every time,” Proctor said at one point.

“Well, if there is things that need to be amended every time, then I need to mention that they need to be amended. If there’s things that are omitted, there’s corrections, there’s errors all through these minutes,” Berry responded.

At one point, Berry said, “What is the point of order? I’m talking,” after being interrupted again by Proctor.

The full meeting is available for viewing on the Grantville City Hall YouTube page.