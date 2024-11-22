Grand jury issues indictments for Dekalb County criminal activity

DEKALB COUNTY — A former sheriff’s deputy and an inmate have each been indicted on separate crimes inside the Dekalb County Jail.

District Attorney Sherry Boston says one case is related to the drug-induced death of inmate Christian Collins back in May.

Boston said 45-year-old Tobias Woods sold the drugs to Collins and another inmate in his pod.

She also says the drugs sold by Woods were laced with fentanyl, and that the other inmate was revived with narcan.

In another case, a deputy fired in April is charged with smuggling contraband into the jail and having sex with an inmate.

Joann Marks, 27, was fired after jailers investigated contraband cigarettes and a cell phone found in an inmate’s cell.

Boston said Marks admitted to giving the cell phone and cigarettes to the inmate as well as having sex with the inmate.

Jail officials have worked hard in recent weeks to cut off possible contraband supply routes to the jail. That includes sealing up any broken or cracked cell windows using metal plates.