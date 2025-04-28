Governor Kemp set to sign “Riley Gaines Act” today

ATLANTA — Governor Brian Kemp is set to sign legislation today at 1:30pm, that bans transgender athletes from participating in girls’ sports teams at public schools and colleges across Georgia.

The bill, known as the “Riley Gaines Act,” mandates that student athletes from kindergarten through college must compete on teams that align with their biological sex. It also requires that schools provide separate locker rooms and changing facilities for male and female athletes. The law is set to take effect on July 1.

Forsyth County Republican State Senator Greg Dolezal, who sponsored the measure, said it aims to preserve the integrity of female sports. “It will establish clearly in Georgia law that males are not allowed to compete in female sports in the state of Georgia,” Dolezal said. He added, “This bill recognizes that when you allow males to participate in female sports it ceases to become female sport.”

The legislation is named after former collegiate swimmer Riley Gaines, who has advocated for restrictions on transgender participation in women’s sports.

The new law adds Georgia to the growing list of states passing similar measures, part of a broader national debate over gender identity and athletic competition.

WSBs Ashley Simmons contributed to this story