Governor Kemp seeks $9 million for career navigator as fewer Americans see college as worth the cost

ATLANTA — As the cost of college continues to rise, more Georgians are rethinking traditional educational paths, prompting state leaders to look at new ways to help students plan for the future.

WSB consumer expert Clark Howard says concerns over student loans and college costs are driving the change.

“The student loan thing obviously is real,” Howard said.

Governor Brian Kemp is proposing a $9 million investment in a new “Career Navigator” system designed to help Georgia students explore a range of options after high school. The tool would allow high school seniors and their parents to consider traditional college, technical school, military service, and other career pathways.

Georgia Student Finance Commission President Chris Green says the goal is to ensure students and families have a clear understanding of all their options.

“We want to make sure that every Georgian knows that there is a place for them in a top state for talent, and we’re going to do everything we can to help them get there,” Green said.

Green says the Career Navigator would provide an interactive way for students to explore different career and educational paths and would build on the existing Georgia Match program, which shows high school seniors the public colleges and universities they are eligible to attend.

Governor Kemp’s budget proposal includes the $9 million needed to launch the system. If lawmakers approve the funding, Green says the state hopes to roll out the program next fall.

The proposal comes as national polling shows a shift in how Americans view the value of a college degree. A recent NBC News poll found nearly two-thirds of respondents do not believe college degrees are worth the cost; a significant increase over the past decade. A similar survey from 2017 found 49 percent of people considered college a good value.

Green says the initiative is part of a broader effort involving multiple state agencies.

“This is certainly a team effort with the University System of Georgia, the Technical College System of Georgia, the Department of Education, the Department of Labor,” Green said.

State officials say factors such as the emergence of artificial intelligence and changing workforce needs are also influencing how students and adults think about education and training, with highly skilled trade labor seen as less susceptible to AI’s impact.

If approved, the Career Navigator would be available not only to high school students but also to adult Georgians considering returning to postsecondary education or upskilling.

“We want to give students and families all the facts as they’re making these plans for after high school graduation,” Green said.

State lawmakers have not yet voted on the proposal.

WSB Radio’s Jonathan O’Brien contributed to this story.