Governor Kemp, other state officials head to Panama for economic mission

PANAMA — It’s a vital part of business for many Georgia companies.

Governor Kemp says the Panama Canal directly connects many of the state’s top business partners to the ports of Savannah and Brunswick.

He’s touring the canal, along with First Lady Marty Kemp and representatives from the Georgia Ports Authority and Georgia Department of Economic Development. While there, they will be looking at the canals logistics infrastructure and supply chain operations.

Economic Development Commissioner Pat Wilson says the state’s connection with canal fuels investment, supports jobs, and keeps the state competitive.

The governor says learning more about the canal will help Georgia as investments continue at the state’s coastal ports.

“Georgia’s ports directly and indirectly support over 650,000 jobs across the state and are some of the fastest growing in the United States,” said Governor Brian Kemp. “The Panama Canal connects shipping routes with some of Georgia’s top business partners to Savannah and Brunswick, and we look forward to learning more about their operations as we continue to innovate and invest in our infrastructure at home.”