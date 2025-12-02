Local

Governor Kemp, other state officials head to Panama for economic mission

Panama Canal PANAMA CITY, PANAMA - JUNE 24: The Panama Canal is seen as U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem meets with the crew of the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Escanaba on June 24, 2025 in Panama City, Panama. Noem is traveling to several Central American countries where she will meet with political leaders and to learn about immigration programs and facilities backed by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security in the region. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images) (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
PANAMA — It’s a vital part of business for many Georgia companies.

Governor Kemp says the Panama Canal directly connects many of the state’s top business partners to the ports of Savannah and Brunswick.

He’s touring the canal, along with First Lady Marty Kemp and representatives from the Georgia Ports Authority and Georgia Department of Economic Development. While there, they will be looking at the canals logistics infrastructure and supply chain operations.

Economic Development Commissioner Pat Wilson says the state’s connection with canal fuels investment, supports jobs, and keeps the state competitive.

The governor says learning more about the canal will help Georgia as investments continue at the state’s coastal ports.

“Georgia’s ports directly and indirectly support over 650,000 jobs across the state and are some of the fastest growing in the United States,” said Governor Brian Kemp. “The Panama Canal connects shipping routes with some of Georgia’s top business partners to Savannah and Brunswick, and we look forward to learning more about their operations as we continue to innovate and invest in our infrastructure at home.”

