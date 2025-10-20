Governor Kemp hosts Workforce Summit focused on high-demand careers

ATLANTA — Governor Brian Kemp is hosting his third annual Workforce Summit this week, focusing on expanding job opportunities in high-demand industries across Georgia.

The two-day event, taking place Monday and Tuesday at the Georgia World Congress Center, is expected to draw nearly 1,500 attendees including business leaders, educators, students, and Georgians looking to start or change careers.

Mark Peevy, Chief of Staff for the Technical College System of Georgia, says the summit plays a key role in connecting people with growing industries and career paths across the state. “Things like this summit continue to be able to define those pathways to help folks understand what the high-demand career jobs are across Georgia,” he said.

Peevy noted that healthcare careers, including nurses and certified nurse assistants, are a major focus this year. “It’s usually important in big shortages and big demands as the state hospital partners and medical partners look to fill those jobs,” he said.

The summit builds on initiatives launched under the Governor’s “Top State for Talent Act,” aimed at keeping Georgia a leader in workforce development and business growth. Peevy says that effort has helped strengthen the state’s education and training pipeline. “There’s been a ton of work around the effort to keep Georgia the top state for talent and the top place to work and the top place for business over the last 13, 14 years,” he added.

Governor Kemp is also expected to host a fireside chat during the event, focusing on key workforce priorities, including those within Georgia’s healthcare sector.

WSB’s Mary Ryan Howarth contributed to this story