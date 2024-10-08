Governor Kemp issues State of Emergency for Hurricane Milton, extends for Hurricane Helene cleanup

ATLANTA, GA — Governor Brian Kemp issued two executive orders on Tuesday afternoon.

The first extends a state of emergency for areas impacted by Hurricane Helene. The second declares a state of emergency ahead of Hurricane Milton. Several counties along the Georgia coast are under tropical storm watch.

“As we continue to recover from Hurricane Helene, I have extended the State of Emergency for affected counties. For as long as needed, we will work with those on the local level to ensure resources are available for those who need them following this devastating storm,” Kemp said.

Among the dozens listed are Butts and Newton County.

“I have also ordered a State of Emergency for the counties within Hurricane Milton’s path until Oct. 16 as we prepare in advance for this major storm and any potential damages it may bring. I’m urging those who could be affected to prepare now!”