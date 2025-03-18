Governor Kemp appoints new Commissioner of Georgia Department of Labor

ATLANTA, GA — Governor Kemp appoints Barbara Rivera Holmes to be the 11th Commissioner of the Georgia Department of Labor on Tuesday afternoon.

“Marty and I are proud to make this historic announcement and to congratulate Bárbara Rivera Holmes on her new leadership role that will benefit our entire state,” said Governor Brian Kemp. “As someone who has a proven track record of success in economic development and education, I know she will bring the same level of dedication to this position that she has to the people of Dougherty County and the surrounding area. I wish her continued success, both for her career and office, but especially on behalf of the hardworking people of Georgia.”

Rivera Holmes will be the first woman labor commissioner and first Latina statewide official. Holmes has served as head of the Albany Chamber of Commerce and a member of the board of regents.

She will serve the remainder of the term won by Bruce Thompson, who passed away last November.

“Throughout my career, I’ve been committed to creating opportunities and building stronger communities by fostering partnerships and statewide alliances that drive job growth, tap into our state’s talent and enhance Georgia’s competitiveness,” said Bárbara Rivera Holmes. “I’m grateful to Governor Kemp for the opportunity to build on this work, pledging to always put Georgians first as commissioner of the Georgia Department of Labor. I look forward to working alongside my fellow constitutional officers and Team Georgia as champions of our great state.”

She plans to seek a full four-year term in the 2026 election.