Gov. Kemp to sign more than $1 billion in tax relief bills on Tax Day

By Jonathan O'Brien and WSB Radio News Staff
ATLANTA — As much of the country marks Tax Day, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp is scheduled to sign a major tax relief package into law later this morning. The legislation includes more than $1 billion in tax cuts and was one of the governor’s top priorities during the most recent legislative session.

The package consists of two bills; one that speeds up a planned state income tax cut, and another that delivers one-time tax rebates of $250 to $500 for most Georgia taxpayers.

Although today is the federal tax deadline, Georgians have until May 1 to file their state returns due to a disaster declaration issued after Hurricane Helene.

Governor Kemp first announced the tax relief effort last fall, citing ongoing financial pressures on households. “We all know that even if inflation has fallen, high prices have not,” Kemp said. “Families see that every day when they go to the grocery store or gas pump.”

According to the Georgia Department of Revenue, eligible taxpayers can expect to receive their rebate six to eight weeks after filing their state return.

WSBs Ashley Simmons contributed to this story

