Gov. Brian Kemp demands a California senator to stop ‘obstruction tactics’ on Tom Carden

ATLANTA — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is demanding a U.S. Senator based in California to stop what he calls “obstruction tactics” that have delayed the confirmation of former Georgia Adjutant General Tom Carden to a top national guard post.

In July, Sen. Alex Padilla said he was blocking Carden’s nomination until national guard troops were removed from Los Angeles.

“During his 38 years of valued military service to our country, General Carden has given his life in faithful service to the State of Georgia and our nation, including during the unprecedented challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Gov. Kemp. “So I’m urging Senator Padilla to withdraw his politically-driven hold on the confirmation process and ask all senators to publicly advocate for this American hero and the contributions he’ll make to our national security.”

In the more than five months since Gen. Carden was first nominated by President Donald Trump to serve as vice chief of the National Guard, he has yet to receive a confirmation vote by the U.S. Senate due to a senatorial hold from Padilla.