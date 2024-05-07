Good news, drivers – Glenridge Connector ramp to open ahead of schedule

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Originally anticipating a weeks-long closure, drivers can now breathe a sigh of relief. The Glenridge Connector ramp is now set to open ahead of schedule.

City of Sandy Springs officials made the announcement on Tuesday.

The ramp access to the Glenridge Connector from Interstate 285 westbound and Georgia 400 southbound will reopen on Wednesday, May 8.

The Georgia Department of Transportation previously said the ramp would be closed for five weeks, stating it was the last phase of the seven-year-long project to overhaul I-285 and Georgia 400.

GDOT said the “bridge approach and pavement enhancement work” involves removing concrete slabs and repaving the roadway.

Crews transforming I-285 and Georgia 400 are still working in the area, so drivers should still expect some travel impacts.

City officials ask drivers to always use caution when traveling through work zones.

