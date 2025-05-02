Goat taken to animal sanctuary after being found roaming in Gwinnett County

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A goat that was reported to be roaming throughout parts of Gwinnett County, is now being cared for at a Hall County animal sanctuary.

Deborah Andrews with the Daydream Rescue Sanctuary said the goat, which appears to be around six or seven months old, is now under quarantine at the sanctuary.

The goat was recently found in the backyard of a family’s Duluth home. The family lived in a large gated community.

“Unfortunately, many people these days, if they’re running on hard times, they’re afraid to reach out and unfortunately will let their animals run loose,” she adds. “Like a dog or a cat.”

The goat was running in a neighborhood in Duluth, Andrews said. Officials are unsure how the goat got out.

The family named the goat, “Golu.” However, Andrews says her volunteers have also named the goat, “Patrick” after acting legend Patrick Swazee.

Andrews adds that her rescue sanctuary is full, but she said, “something told me to help this goat out.”

Andrews says Patrick is doing well and they are giving him lots of natural feed.

Andrews adds will be introduced to her other two goats at the Daydream Animal Sanctuary once he is healed. Andrews said she has other goats and pigs on her Gainesville farm.

“He’ll have constant love and support from the family who found him,” Andrews concluded.

The family who found “Patrick” has agreed to help support him while he’s at the farm.

