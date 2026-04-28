Ghirardelli recalls powdered beverage mixes over potential Salmonella risk

ATLANTA — The Ghirardelli Chocolate Company has voluntarily recalled certain powdered beverage mixes due to a potential Salmonella contamination risk, officials announced.

Officials said the recall was initiated after California Dairies, Inc. issued a separate recall involving milk powder used as an ingredient. The milk powder was supplied to a third-party manufacturer and used in the production of the beverage mixes.

Ghirardelli said no illnesses or injuries have been reported in connection with the recall.

The company also said its own testing has not identified contamination in the finished products.

Officials said the recall is being conducted out of an abundance of caution.

The affected products are large packages primarily intended for restaurants and institutional customers but may also be available online.

Ghirardelli said it has placed impacted products on hold at warehouse facilities and is working with distributors to return or dispose of them.

The company has notified the FDA and said it is working closely with regulators.

Retailers who received affected products are being asked to contact a dedicated hotline for return instructions, while consumers can reach out through the company’s website for assistance.