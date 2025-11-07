Local

Georgia’s technical college system announces record breaking number of graduates

GEORGIA — The Technical College System of Georgia announces record-breaking achievements for the 2025 academic year.

Commissioner of the Technical College System of Georgia Greg Dozier says they’ve just had the highest number of graduates in history.

Nearly 47,500 students graduated from a technical or trade school here in Georgia.

That’s a record and those who graduate are getting jobs with the highest “in field” placement rate in history at just over 92%.

“We also have a 99% overall placement rate, meaning someone leaves us with a job or continues their education” Dozier says.

He adds enrollment continues to grow and it’s up more than 7% this year.

