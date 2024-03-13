Georgia’s Secretary of State says voting went smoothly across the state Tuesday

ATLANTA — Georgia’s Secretary of State said on Tuesday voting went smoothly across the state.

There were only a few minor hiccups locally, which were easily handled.

Secretary of State’s Chief Operating Officer Gabe Sterling gave a briefing on Tuesday evening.

“Zero lines all day, no real issues on the ground. Everything seems to be working very smoothly. The counties have had a good day,” said Sterling.

There were fears the cyberattack in Fulton County might have affected voting, but Brad Raffensperger said everything went just fine.

“The issue that they had, we actually separated it out of our database several weeks ago as they’re working through their issue, so it never affected our statewide database, and obviously, they said it never got into their voter registration system either,” said Raffensperger.

Raffensperger believes once all is said and done, voter turnout will be right around 10% in a presidential primary where both candidates are pretty much already decided.

“If we’re keeping it real here, I think it was kind of baked in who the victors will probably be on one side of the aisle and who will win the other side of the aisle,” said Raffensperger.

Earlier, Sterling projected voter turnout to reach 800,000 across the state.

