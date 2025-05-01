Georgia’s annual burn ban now in effect across 54 counties

ATLANTA — Georgia’s annual open burn ban is now in effect, covering 54 counties across the state in an effort to protect air quality during the hotter months. The seasonal restriction began May 1 and will remain in place through the end of September.

The ban prohibits the burning of yard debris and land-clearing materials, particularly in densely populated areas. Among the counties affected are several in metro Atlanta, including Fulton, DeKalb, Gwinnett, Clayton, Coweta, Fayette, Henry, Rockdale, and Spalding.

“It basically restricts certain types of burning such as leaf pile burning and big prescribed fire,” said James Boylan, Chief of the Air Protection Branch at the Georgia Department of Natural Resources.

The burn ban does not apply to campfires, backyard grilling, or other fires used for recreational or cooking purposes.

First implemented statewide in 2005, the annual ban is part of a larger effort by the Georgia Environmental Protection Division to reduce air pollution during the summer months, when smog levels are more likely to rise.

For more information, residents can visit the Georgia EPD website or contact their local fire department.

WSBs Ashley Simmons contributed to this story