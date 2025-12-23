Georgians urged to take advantage of tax credit helping young people in foster system

TUCKER, GA — Foster care providers are urging Georgians to take advantage of a tax credit that helps support young people aging out of the system.

Each year, hundreds of kids age out of the foster care system and without support in place. Allison Ashe, President and CEO of Wellroot Family Services says negative outcomes are more likely.

“One in four young person who ages out of the foster care system without support ends up homeless,” Ashe says. “One in five ends up incarcerated, and one in ten ends up with a teen pregnancy.”

There’s still $10M left in the Georgia fostering success tax credit which allows individuals to divert some of their state income tax liabilities into helping foster care providers support kids who have aged out of the system.

Ashe says these funds give them a lot of tools to help.

“It allows us to provide housing, support services, counseling, life skills training, transportation,” Ashe says. “We are able to help them purchase their school supplies.”

Applications have to be completed before the end of the year.