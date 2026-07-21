Georgians encouraged to buy local lettuce as Cyclospora outbreak spreads

ATLANTA — The Georgia Department of Agriculture is encouraging people to buy locally grown lettuce as a Cyclospora outbreak linked to recalled lettuce spreads across more than 30 states.

The outbreak has been linked to shredded iceberg lettuce from Taylor Farms, which was voluntarily recalled after investigators identified possible contamination with Cyclospora. The Georgia Department of Agriculture says it is working to remove recalled products from store shelves.

Some market-side lettuce sold at Walmart locations in Georgia is included in the recall. Agriculture officials are encouraging shoppers to check labels and look for “Product of USA” when buying lettuce.

“Keeping Georgia’s food supply safe and secure is our top priority as this outbreak continues,” said Georgia Agriculture Commissioner Tyler J Harper. “While we continue working overtime to ensure recalled product is no longer available for sale in our state, I’m encouraging Georgians support our local farmers and buy Georgia Grown lettuce. Less time in transport and fewer opportunities for contamination make Georgia Grown produce the safest option for Georgia consumers.”

The latest developments come as U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff questions the decision to end federal monitoring of the parasite connected to the outbreak.

In a letter to U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Ossoff criticized the termination of the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Foodborne Diseases Active Surveillance Network monitoring of Cyclospora cayetanensis, the parasite that causes Cyclosporiasis.

According to Ossoff’s office, more than 1,600 confirmed cases have been identified nationwide, more than 100 people have been hospitalized and thousands of additional cases are being investigated across 34 states, including Georgia.

Health officials say people can reduce their risk by practicing good hygiene when handling produce. Cooking food can also kill the parasite.

The CDC says heating food to 158 degrees Fahrenheit or 70 degrees Celsius is highly effective at killing the parasite.

The Georgia Department of Public Health recommends the following safety tips: