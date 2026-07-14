Atlanta-based CDC, FDA expands investigation into nationwide cyclosporiasis outbreak

ATLANTA — The Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says more than 1,600 cases of cyclosporiasis have been reported across the U.S., with thousands of additional possible cases under investigation.

Cyclosporiasis is caused by the microscopic parasite Cyclospora cayetanensis, which can spread through contaminated food or water, according to the CDC.

CDC Deputy Division Director Dr. Gwen Biggerstaff says identifying the source of infections can be difficult because of the time between exposure and illness.

“People usually get sick two days to two weeks after being exposed to the parasite. By the time a case is reported, many weeks have passed,” Biggerstaff said.

The CDC says 1,645 lab-confirmed cases have been reported since May 1 among people who acquired cyclosporiasis in the United States. Cases have been reported in 34 states, and those infected did not report travel outside the country in the 14 days before becoming sick.

Health officials say as of July 13, an additional 440 cases were in people who ate or drank food or water that made them sick while they were traveling outside the United States during the 14 days before they got sick. These cases were reported by 35 states. Twenty were hospitalized.

“Patients ranged in age from 2 to 95 years old, with a median age of 44. The CDC says 56% of reported cases involved females, 141 people were hospitalized and no deaths have been reported,” CDC officials said.

The CDC says the number of cases is significantly higher than the 249 cases reported nationally during the same period in 2025.

The Georgia Department of Public Health says there are between 11-30 cases in the state.

“The FDA is certainly continuing its traceback investigation on multiple produce items also including locations reported by the case patients before they became sick,” Dr. Dan Prater with the FDA said.

Health officials say people can reduce their risk of cyclosporiasis by practicing good hygiene when handling produce. Cooking food also kills the parasite.

The Georgia Department of Public Health recommends the following safety tips: