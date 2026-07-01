Parasite outbreak sickens more than 140 people across Georgia, other states

ATLANTA — A parasite that causes severe diarrhea has sickened more than 140 people across multiple states, including Georgia, according to health officials.

The Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said 145 people between the ages of 5 and 86 have become ill.

Officials say 20 people have been hospitalized, but no deaths have been reported.

According to the CDC, Cyclospora is an intestinal illness that is caused by a parasite.

The highest number of cases has been reported in New York, health officials said.

“People who are infected with Cyclospora may or may not experience symptoms. Cyclospora infects the small intestine (bowel) and usually causes watery diarrhea with frequent and sometimes explosive bowel movements," CDC officials said.

CDC officials add that paying close attention to the food people eat can help prevent the infection.

“The time between becoming infected and becoming sick is usually about one week but can range from 2 days – 2 weeks or more," CDC officials add.

The CDC says people can take the following steps to prevent Cyclospora infection: