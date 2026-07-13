Georgia Department of Public Health urges caution as cyclosporiasis cases rise

ATLANTA — The Georgia Department of Public Health is reminding people to take precautions as Cyclosporiasis cases continue to rise across the United States.

Cyclosporiasis is caused by the microscopic parasite Cyclospora cayetanensis, which can spread through contaminated food or water, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Health officials say the parasite infects the small intestine and can cause watery diarrhea, frequent or explosive bowel movements, bloating, cramping, loss of appetite and fatigue. Some people may not have symptoms, while others can experience symptoms that last for weeks or even more than a month.

“The most common symptom is watery diarrhea and explosive bowel movements. Bloating, cramping, or loss of appetite can also occur,” Georgia Department of Public Health officials said. “Most people with Cyclosporiasis recover on their own; however, hospitalizations can occur when patients are dehydrated from diarrhea caused by the infection.”

The CDC says symptoms usually begin about one week after infection but can appear anywhere from two days to two weeks or longer after exposure.

Earlier this month, the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said 145 people between the ages of 5 and 86 became ill.

Health officials say people experiencing prolonged symptoms should contact a healthcare provider, especially if they become dehydrated.

To help prevent Cyclosporiasis, the Georgia Department of Public Health recommends:

Wash hands with soap and water before and after handling fruits and vegetables.

Wash produce thoroughly under running water before eating, cutting or cooking.

Scrub firm fruits and vegetables, including melons and cucumbers.

Cut away damaged or bruised areas before eating produce.

Refrigerate cut, peeled or cooked fruits and vegetables within two hours.

For additional information about Cyclosporiasis, visit the CDC website at https://www.cdc.gov/cyclosporiasis/index.html.