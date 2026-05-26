Georgia woman faces charges after being accused of killing dog with her car

PAULDING COUNTY, GA — A Paulding County woman is facing charges after being accused of killing a dog, Villa Rica police said.

Police said Kendra Ashe, 37, of Dallas, faces cruelty to animals charges.

According to police, Ashe was leaving a party on Westhampton Way in the Brookshire Townhomes subdivision around 10 p.m. on May 8 when she ran over a dog after chasing it in her Audi.

Police officials said the incident was captured on video.

Ashe is accused of intentionally running over the dog after chasing it, according to investigators.

“Using investigative tools at his disposal, Ofc. Roseberry positively identified the vehicle in question and the registered owner. With the assistance of Paulding County deputies, Ofc. Roseberry made contact with the suspect at her home and conducted an interview and inspection of her vehicle,” Villa Rica Police said.

Search warrants were also obtained for her vehicle, which was processed with the assistance of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Unit, and for her cell phone, officials said.

Based on his interview and other evidence, Ashe was arrested on May 15 on charges of aggravated cruelty to animals and cruelty to animals, Villa Rica police officials said.

Ashe was taken to the Carroll County Jail, where she posted a $5,000 bond and was later released.

“Ofc. Roseberry’s tenacity and diligence is a shining example of a patrol officer taking the initiative and working a case on his own from beginning to end to see it through and justice served,” Villa Rica Police said.