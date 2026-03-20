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Georgia woman charged with murder after taking abortion pills

By WSB Radio News Staff
Book with abortion law written on it with stethoscope and gavel.
State law FILE PHOTO: (ericsphotography/Getty Images)
By WSB Radio News Staff

CAMDEN COUNTY, GA — A 31-year-old woman is facing a murder charge after authorities say she took abortion pills late in her pregnancy.

According to police, the woman went to the emergency room with severe pain after allegedly taking the pills at home.

Medical records show the newborn was delivered at approximately 22 to 24 weeks and showed cardiac activity before later dying.

Investigators charged the woman with felony murder, alleging the pregnancy was “well beyond six weeks.”

Authorities say this is believed to be the first case of its kind since Georgia implemented its strict abortion ban.

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